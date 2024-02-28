'Amazing Child With Zest For Life': 5-Year-Old Who Drowned In Hudson Valley Creek Remembered

Adam Giff, of Poughkeepsie, was reported missing around 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 25 in the area of the Manchester Gardens Apartments in Poughkeepsie.

According to Lt. Jason Burger of the town of Poughkeepsie Police, officers checked the apartment complex and the surrounding area.

During the search, a Poughkeepsie officer located a shoe in Casper Creek in an area located along Manchester Road. A request was then made for the Arlington Fire Department to respond with their water rescue unit.

The divers located Adam near a drainage ditch, submerged in several feet of water, said Chief William Steenbergh of the Arlington Fire District.

Adam was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where he was pronounced dead.

Since then, the community has come out to help the family suffering from the loss of what a GoFundMe said was a "beautiful boy full of wonder."

Fund organizer, Alyssa Rodriguez said teachers in the Arlington Central School District and aids at Abilities First recall his bubbly personality and love of colors, numbers, and bubbles

"He was an amazing child with a zest for life and will be sorely missed," Rodriguez said. "He was very loved by all."

Adam is survived by his mother Therisa Marshall, his father Romaine Giff, and his two sisters.

All money donated to GoFundMe will be used for funeral costs and to help the family while they are grieving to cover bills and expenses, Rodriguez said.

"We are asking that the community show their support of strength and unity through prayers and donations," she added.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

To date, $15,000 has been raised.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Click the Facebook icon below to share.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.