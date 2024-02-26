Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Town Of Poughkeepsie Drainage Ditch

The unidentified child was reported missing in Dutchess County around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 25 in the town of Poughkeepsie in the Arlington area.

Around 5:30 p.m., after about an hour of searching near a drainage ditch, with help from the Arlington Fire District and its water rescue team, the boy was found in the drainage ditch submerged in several feet of water, said Chief William Steenbergh of the Arlington Fire District.

When found, the child was unconscious and not breathing, Steenbergh said.

"It was not known at that time how long the child might have been in the water," he said.

The boy was immediately removed and turned over to awaiting EMS personnel. He was transported via Arlington's ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie while receiving continuous advanced life support care, the chief said.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

