29-Year-Old Stony Point Man Charged In Domestic Violence Attack, Police Say

Rockland County resident Justin Patyi, of Stony Point, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 5 around 10 a.m. after police responded to a home on Walter Drive.

According to Lt, Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police, an investigation found that Patyi had applied pressure around the victim's neck causing them to have difficulty breathing,

He was charged with:

Felony criminal mischief

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Harassment

Patyi was released on an appearance ticket.

