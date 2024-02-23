27-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed While Skiing Was Investment Firm Associate

Putnam County resident Brooks Ralph of Cold Spring was found dead just before midnight at Stowe Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Feb. 20, according to reports.

Ralph's body was found in a section of steep wooded backcountry terrain outside of the resort's boundaries above the Upper Perry Merrill Trail following a search conducted by Stowe Mountain Rescue, Stowe Police, and the State Search and Rescue Coordinator.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ralph had been an associate on the investment team at New York City-based Hunter Point Capital.

Before this, he had also been an analyst at Barclays Capital, where he worked on capital-raising and advisory projects primarily focused on the "fintech, depository, and mortgage sectors," according to his bio on Hunter Point Capital's website.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research and Financial Engineering with honors from Columbia University in 2019 and also attended Upper Canada College in Toronto.

In a statement on social media, Stowe Mountain Rescue called Ralph's death a "tragic skiing accident."

"As skiers ourselves, we understand the draw to explore the backcountry and we’re devastated at the senseless loss of such a beautiful, adventurous young life," officials continued.

The organization also warned skiers about the dangers posed by backcountry terrain.

"There are multiple hazards, from unexpected cliff bands to hidden rocks, potential snow slides, and deadly tree wells. Honestly, there is little that can be done to mitigate these hazards, even for expert skiers," officials said.

After his body was found, it was taken to the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an investigation into his cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing, according to reports.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

