Teen Apprehended After Shooting Outside Burger King In New Rochelle

It happened at around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, March 1 in New Rochelle, at the New Roc City Burger King restaurant located at 33 LeCount Place.

There were multiple reports of a large altercation inside as well as gunshots fired outside the restaurant., New Rochelle Police said.

Officers responded and found 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk outside the eatery.

Witnesses reported that several groups of males were running from the scene.

New Rochelle PD detectives were able to locate the suspect in the shooting several blocks from the scene.

As detectives approached the suspect, he began to flee on foot, while reaching into his waistband.

After a brief foot pursuit, detectives were able to apprehend him.

He was found to have a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Detectives placed him under arrest and transported him to New Rochelle Police headquarters.

Further investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a physical altercation involving two groups of males inside the restaurant, police said.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy from the Bronx, sustained a laceration in the melee and then shot multiple rounds at the fleeing group, said police.

There were no reports of anyone being hit with the gunfire.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because of his status as a juvenile, was charged with three felonies:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree;

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree - defaced firearm;

Reckless endangerment in the first degree.

