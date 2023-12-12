Star-Studded Meal: Richard Gere Stops By New Rochelle Eatery Listed As Michelin Bib Gourmand

Gere, who has lived in both Pound Ridge and North Salem, stopped by Maria Restaurant in New Rochelle at 11 Huguenot St. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The restaurant's owner announced the visit in an Instagram post on Monday, Dec. 11.

Gere, age 74 and best known for roles in films such as "Pretty Woman," and "An Officer and a Gentleman," had lived in North Salem before buying a country estate in the Fairfield County town of New Canaan previously owned by singer-songwriter Paul Simon for $10.8 million.

"What an honor to feed Hollywood legend Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra this past Saturday," the restaurant's owner wrote, calling it an "extraordinary visit."

Maria Restaurant is one of 13 Westchester eateries that were named Michelin Bib Gourmands in 2023, an award that recognizes establishments that combine delicious food with great value.

The eatery, which is known for Italian cuisine, was selected by anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors, according to the organization.

Visitors who stop by the establishment can enjoy Italian-inspired favorites while dining in a modern farmhouse space that features impressive chandeliers, sapphire blue banquettes against whitewashed 100-year-old brick walls, and a 14-seat white quartz bar, according to the eatery's website.

Menu items include pasta dishes like Hudson Valley mushroom risotto, penne rigate in white veal bolognese, and gnocchi; entrees such as Scottish salmon, prime 8 oz filet mignon, and charred octopus; and classics such as eggplant parm, shrimp scampi, and chicken scarp.

The eatery serves both lunch and dinner menus and opens every day of the week besides Sunday.

