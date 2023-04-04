Woman Driving Under Influence Resists Arrest In New Rochelle, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman driving under the influence in Westchester was taken into custody after resisting arrest following a traffic stop, according to authorities.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, March 31, New York State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on I-95 in New Rochelle for a vehicle and traffic violation.

The driver, Carmen C. Mulero, age 48, of Stamford, was found to be intoxicated, according to police.

Before being taken into custody, Mulero actively resisted arrest., said police

Troopers eventually arrested Mulero and transported her to the state police barracks in New Rochelle where she refused to give a breath sample.

Mulero was subsequently charged with:

Driving while intoxicated,

Resisting arrest,

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

She was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the City of New Rochelle Court on Friday, April 28.

