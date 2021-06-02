Two Men Reported Missing Found Dead In Long Island Sound

An investigation is underway surrounding the deaths of two men reported missing who were later found dead in the Long Island Sound.

Police said the bodies were found Wednesday, June 2 at around 6 a.m. in Suffolk County, off Eatons Neck.

Roberto Guevarra, age 36, and Roberto Murillo, age 60, both of Huntington Station, were reported missing at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 after they failed to return from a fishing trip in the Long Island Sound, Suffolk County Police said.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section, and patrol officers, along with representatives from the Huntington Harbormaster, United States Coast Guard, and multiple fire departments began a search for the men.

Guevarra and Murillo had launched a canoe from Makamah Beach in Fort Salonga approximately 12 hours before they were found.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

