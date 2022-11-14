Contact Us
Man Stopped On Street In New Rochelle After Illegally Carrying Loaded Gun, Police Say

The man was stopped while walking in New Rochelle near North Avenue and Sickles Avenue, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A man was charged with illegally carrying a loaded gun after being stopped while walking on a street with the weapon, police said. 

On Thursday, Nov. 10 around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a man illegally carrying a handgun in New Rochelle near North Avenue and Sickles Avenue, according to New Rochelle Police. 

After heading to the area, police found a man matching this description and stopped him, finding out that he was in illegal possession of the loaded .38 caliber revolver, authorities said. 

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Patric Brown of Mount Vernon and was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. 

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.