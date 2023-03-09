Contact Us
Armed Robbery: Suspect On Loose After Stealing Cash From Liquor Store In New Rochelle

Ben Crnic
The robbery happened at New Rochelle Wines located at 558 North Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a liquor store in Westchester at gunpoint and stole all the cash in the register. 

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 8, around 6:50 p.m., when police in New Rochelle responded to New Rochelle Wines located at 558 North Avenue for a reported armed robbery. 

According to New Rochelle Police, the male suspect entered the store, displayed a black handgun, and demanded all of the cash from the register. The man then took the money and fled on a black motorcycle with no license plates, driving southbound on North Avenue. 

The suspect is described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a grey motorcycle helmet, grey backpack, black pants, a blue jacket with grey sleeves, and a red hooded sweatshirt. His race is unknown, police added. 

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

