Armed Robbery: Suspect On Loose After Stealing Cash From Liquor Store In New Rochelle

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a liquor store in Westchester at gunpoint and stole all the cash in the register.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 8, around 6:50 p.m., when police in New Rochelle responded to New Rochelle Wines located at 558 North Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

According to New Rochelle Police, the male suspect entered the store, displayed a black handgun, and demanded all of the cash from the register. The man then took the money and fled on a black motorcycle with no license plates, driving southbound on North Avenue.

The suspect is described as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a grey motorcycle helmet, grey backpack, black pants, a blue jacket with grey sleeves, and a red hooded sweatshirt. His race is unknown, police added.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

