4-Year-Old Critically Injured After Apparent Fall In New Rochelle

Police are investigating an incident in which a 4-year-old child was critically injured in an apparent fall in Westchester, police said.

Parents of the autistic boy flagged down New Rochelle Police Department officers at their apartment complex located at 570 5th Avenue on Friday, July 8, and told them their son was missing, and possibly wandered from their apartment, said New Rochelle PD Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Officers began to search for the boy then located him behind 570 5th Avenue laying on the grass, unconscious with difficulty breathing, Coyne said.

Officers rendered first aid until New Rochelle Fire and Ambulance personnel arrived to transport him to the hospital.

Coyne said the boy is currently listed as critical but stable condition.

New Rochelle Detectives are investigating the incident and the parents are cooperating with the investigation.

"It appears the boy fell from an unknown height and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time," Coyne said.

