24-Year-Old Nabbed With Ghost Gun After Multi-Agency Investigation In New Rochelle, Police Say

A 24-year-old Westchester man was allegedly nabbed with numerous ghost guns during an inter-agency investigation.

The incident took place in New Rochelle around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to Capt. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police, New Rochelle Police detectives, assisted by detectives from the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant for ghost guns on a New Rochelle home.

The warrant was a culmination of efforts of these agencies over a period of several months after receiving information that Jose Solano-Gaspar, age 24, was building ghost guns, Coyne said.

The investigation was part of a continuing initiative to combat illegal handguns in New Rochelle as well as Westchester County, he added.

Solano-Gaspar was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Found during the search included:

Two fully loaded ghost guns

Four incomplete handguns

A loaded AR-15 magazine

Nine loaded handgun magazines

Five polymer 80 kits for building ghost guns

Three stun guns

Assorted boxes of ammunition.

