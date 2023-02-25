Person Injured In New Rochelle Shots-Fired Incident With Bullet Landing Half-Mile Away: Police

A person was injured in a shots-fired incident in which one of the bullets landed about a half-mile away in Westchester, according to police.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 in New Rochelle.

The New Rochelle Police Department said it received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of 371 Main St.

Upon arrival, New Rochelle PD officers located one shooting victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

An apparent errant shot from this incident hit a 13th-floor window at 360 Huguenot Street, which is approximately half a mile away and in the direct line of site of the shooting.

New Rochelle Detectives responded to process both scenes. Multiple shell casings were recovered and detectives are currently developing leads.

Preliminary accounts indicate there was a dispute between two parties prior to the shooting, and that the suspect fled in a dark-colored vehicle eastbound on Main Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

