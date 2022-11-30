New Rochelle Names New City Manager

A Westchester County municipality has named a replacement for a retiring long-serving city official.

New Rochelle's next city manager will be Kathleen Gill, who will take over on Sunday, Jan. 1, when the city's current manager, Chuck Strome, retires, according to an announcement by the city from Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Gill was selected after a recruitment process that vetted candidates from across the country, New Rochelle officials said.

Despite the nationwide search, the city stuck with a local face, as Gill has been serving New Rochelle since 1995 in numerous roles, including Corporation Counsel, Chief of Staff, and Deputy City Manager in 2022, according to New Rochelle officials.

Additionally, she holds a law degree from Pace University Law School, a Master of Science in Urban Planning and Environmental Science from Rensselear Polytechnic University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Skidmore College, officials said.

Gill said that she is excited to start in her new role come 2023.

"New Rochelle is dynamic, inclusive and forward-looking. I have always been grateful for the privilege of working and raising my family here. I look forward to continuing to advance the important initiatives already underway at Chuck’s direction and to build on this strong foundation," Gill said, also saying, "I know the future is bright for our great city."

Outgoing manager Strome spoke highly of Gill.

"Kathleen has served at my side for many years as Corporation Counsel, Chief of Staff and Deputy City Manager and has the experience and expertise to lead the City into the future. She has earned the respect of our staff as well as many community partners. I wish her the best of success in the years ahead," he said.

Strome, who has served the city for more than three decades, announced his decision to retire in March of 2022.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.