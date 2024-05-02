An upcoming Apple+ series called "Swipe" is looking for non-union background actors for high school scenes, according to a casting call posted on Backstage.

The series will be filmed in New Rochelle. Scenes were also filmed in Rye at the Highland parking lot in the area of Purchase Street and Purdy Avenue on Monday, April 29.

The production is seeking out nonunion actors ages 18 to 20 of all ethnicities from New York City, New Rochelle, Mount Vernon, Stamford, Greenwich, Queens, Hoboken, and Brooklyn.

The pay rate will be $176 for an estimated 12 hours of work.

For more information about the casting call, click here.

"Swipe" will star Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Hamm, known for "Mad Men," "The Morning Show," and "Fargo."

