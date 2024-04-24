All-Day Filming To Close Highland Parking Lot In Rye

On Monday, April 29, the Highland parking lot in Rye in the area of Purchase Street and Purdy Avenue will close between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to allow crews to shoot scenes for an episode of a television show called "Swipe," according to the City of Rye Police Department.

On the day of the shoot, all cars must be moved from the lot before 6 a.m. Permit holders will be able to move their vehicles to any MTA parking lot free of charge beginning on Sunday, April 28.

As for non-permit holders, they will be able to use any MTA parking lot free of charge on the day of the shoot after 9 a.m.

In addition to the Highland parking lot, the Rye Municipal Car Park 4 will also have a small section closed off for filming, police said.

More information about the scenes to be filmed was not released.

