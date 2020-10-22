COVID-19: Here Is The Latest Breakdown Of New Cases In Westchester By Municipality

After seeing new COVID-19 cases topping 200 in recent days, Westchester has seen a sharp downtick, with less than 100 newly confirmed cases.

The Westchester County Department of Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 22, down from recent days.

Though there have been new infections reported, the positive infection rate in Westchester has remained under 2 percent:

Saturday, Oct. 17: 5,852 tests administered, resulting in 78 (1.3 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,863 tests administered, resulting in 72 (1.5 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 19: 4,171 tests administered, resulting in 68 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 20: 4,962 tests administered, resulting in 78 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 7,568 tests administered, resulting in 95 (1.3 percent) positive cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has remained at 1.4 percent.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 39,789 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 795,268 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down to 5 percent.

There was one new COVID-19 death, as the total rose to 1,470.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Thursday, Oct. 22, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,213 (169, 37 new);

New Rochelle: 3,577 (186, 6 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,983 (59, 4 new);

White Plains: 2,048 (43, 3 new);

Port Chester: 1,433 (59, 10 new);

Greenburgh: 1,356 (46, 2 new);

Ossining Village: 1,175 (18, 2 new);

Peekskill: 1,112 (26, 5 new);

Cortlandt: 1,043 (28, 2 new);

Yorktown: 880 (37);

Mount Pleasant: 686 (16);

Mamaroneck Village: 537 (29, 3 new);

Eastchester: 488 (6);

Sleepy Hollow: 504 (19, 3 new);

Harrison: 504 (20, 4 new);

Somers: 480 (15, 2 new);

Scarsdale: 403 (6);

Dobbs Ferry: 361 (7);

Tarrytown: 344 (12, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 327 (13, 3 new);

Bedford: 324 (15, 3 new);

New Castle: 265 (10, 1 new);

Rye City: 272 (30, 2 new);

North Castle: 249 (3);

Elmsford: 222 (3)

Croton-on-Hudson: 221 (2);

Rye Brook: 223 (11);

Mamaroneck Town: 203 (12, 2 new);

Pelham: 187 (5);

North Salem: 187 (4);

Ossining Town: 175;

Pleasantville: 168 (5, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 153 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 156 (4);

Lewisboro: 145 (5);

Pelham Manor: 138 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 135 (4);

Ardsley: 116 (8);

Irvington: 103 (3);

Bronxville: 98;

Larchmont: 95, (7, 1 new);

Buchanan: 50 (3, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 44 (6, 1 new).

Statewide, there were 135,341 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,628 (1.2 percent) testing positive. There are currently 986 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 942 and there were 12 new virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,332,845 COVID-19 tests, with 490,134 testing positive. A total of 25,694 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

