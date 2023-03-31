$100K ID Theft Scheme: Trio Nabbed In Act At Auto Dealership In New Rochelle, Police Say

Three suspects were apprehended in the act of allegedly trying to pull off a $100,000 identity theft scheme at an auto dealership in Westchester County, according to authorities.

At around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, detectives were alerted by staff at New Rochelle Toyota that a possible fraudulent purchase of a vehicle was in progress at the dealership.

Responding detectives found the trio at the scene, two of whom were unlawfully using names and social security numbers of real persons from Pennsylvania and Iowa to fraudulently obtain a car loan for over $100,000, according to Captain J. Collins Coyne of the New Rochelle PD.

Detectives were able to contact the victims from Pennsylvania and Iowa and confirmed they were unsuspecting victims of identity theft.

All three suspects were placed under arrest at the scene.

Victoria K. Mendez, age 34, of Astoria, Queens;

Sherinne Pelaez-Zencovich, age 24, of Quebec, Canada;

Luis Ortega Perez, age 25, of Jackson Heights, Queens.

Mendez and Palaez-Zencovich were each charged with:

Fourth-degree conspiracy, a Class E felony;

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony;

Second-degree identity theft, a Class E felony.

Perez was charged with:

Fourth-degree conspiracy, a Class E felony;

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.