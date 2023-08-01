New Update: ID Released Of Drunk Driver Who Crashed Into New Rochelle Bar, Police Say

The incident happened on Sunday, July 30 just before 4:30 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into the Drake Main Cafe and Bar located at 1 Drake Ave. in New Rochelle.

According to Captain J. Collins Coyne, arriving officers found the vehicle against the building and gave medical aid to five pedestrians who had been injured as a result of the crash.

The victims were then all taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A further investigation into the incident revealed that the driver, identified as 30-year-old Rene Alvarez of New Rochelle, had allegedly been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Alvarez was then arrested and charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

Third-degree assault;

Resisting arrest;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The building housing the bar was later evaluated by the city's fire department and building department, according to police.

