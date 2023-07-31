5 Injured After Drunk Driver Slams Into Bar In New Rochelle: Police

The incident happened on Sunday morning, July 30 around 4:30 a.m., when a car slammed into the Drake Main Cafe and Bar located at 1 Drake Ave. in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police.

Five patrons who had been standing outside the building at the time were struck during the crash and injured as a result, police said, adding that the injuries were not severe.

The driver, whose name was not released, was later arrested on drunk driving charges.

The building was later evaluated by the city's fire department and building department, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.