New Rochelle Man Admits Role In Close-Range Shooting That Left Victim Injured: Feds

New Rochelle resident Tyriek Skyfield, age 31, pleaded guilty to illegal ammunition charges in connection with a shooting in the Bronx on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

According to federal officials, on the day of the shooting just before 10 p.m., Skyfield used a handgun to fire two shots at a victim near the intersection of Needham Avenue and East 223rd Street. Surveillance video captured from a camera overlooking the scene of the shooting depicted Skyfield pointing the weapon at the victim moments before shooting at him, officials said.

This same video also showed Skyfield running down Needham Avenue and onto East 222nd Street after the shooting, according to officials.

He was seen at a club in Queens later that night, where surveillance footage captured him entering and presenting his ID, officials added.

When New York City Police Department officers canvassed the scene the next day, they found a 9mm Luger shell casing from one of the shots in the yard of a residential building near the shooting location.

Because of his prior felony convictions, Skyfield was not allowed to possess ammunition at the time of the incident.

Skyfield pleaded guilty to one count of possession of ammunition after a felony conviction, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, May 7.

