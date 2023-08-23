New Rochelle Man Shoots Victim In Foot, Then Goes Clubbing: Feds

New Rochelle resident Tyriek Skyfield, age 31, has been charged with firing two shots at a victim in the Bronx in July 2023, injuring them, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

According to federal officials, on the day of the incident, Saturday, July 22, just before 10 p.m., Skyfield fired two shots at the victim in the area of Needham Avenue in the Bronx.

The shooting was captured on surveillance footage that depicted Skyfield brandishing a handgun at the victim before firing the shots, one of which struck them in the foot, officials said.

After the shooting, Skyfield ran from the area on foot and was picked up by a white BMX X6 SUV minutes later outside a nearby building.

This car later brought him to a club in Queens, where he was caught entering and presenting his identification on surveillance footage.

New York City Police officers later recovered a shell casing from one of the gunshots in a yard near the location of the incident.

Because Skyfield was not allowed to possess ammunition because of his past felony convictions, including armed robbery, he was charged with possession of ammunition after a felony conviction and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

NYSP Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli commented on the shooting, saying, "This case sends a clear message that senseless acts of gun violence will not be tolerated, and justice will prevail."

"Working together with all levels of law enforcement, we can and are making a difference in the fight to end gun violence in our communities," Nigrelli continued.

Skyfield was presented in court on Wednesday afternoon.

