Winning $1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold At Store In New Rochelle

Did you buy it?

A second-prize ticket worth $1,000,000 for the Monday, Sept. 12 Powerball drawing was sold at a store in Westchester County.

Actually, according to the New York Lottery, the ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,004 to be precise.

It was sold in New Rochelle at Lucky Trading, located at 486 Main St.

There were no first-place winners in the jackpot of $194,600,000.

Another second-place ticket was sold in Texas.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 16, 34, and 66, with 25 being the Powerball number.

