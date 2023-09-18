Body Of 20-Year-Old Woman Found In New Rochelle Apartment: Suspect Charged

The arrest resulted from an incident on Friday, Sept. 15, when New Rochelle PD received a report of a body being seen in a third-floor apartment of a multi-family home on Franklin Avenue, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Detectives then responded to the home and found the dead body of a 20-year-old woman in the apartment. Authorities were able to quickly develop leads that soon resulted in the arrest of a person of interest at a hotel in Elmsford.

The suspect, 40-year-old Kenya M. Tilford of New Rochelle, is believed to have possibly been the woman's roommate and may have caused her death, Coyne said. She was later charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Concealment of a human corpse.

New Rochelle detectives are now working with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the dead woman's identity.

The death is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

