22-Year-Old Killed In New Rochelle Shooting: Suspect At Large

The shooting happened on the morning of Monday, Jan. 6, at the Heritage Homes complex on the block between Horton and Lincoln Avenues and Brook Street to Dewitt Avenue, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Officers found the victim, a Mount Vernon resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting appeared to have been targeted and that the suspect and victim were known to each other. There is no known ongoing danger to the public, Coyne said.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Detectives are working leads and processing the crime scene, police said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

