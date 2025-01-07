ID Released Of 22-Year-Old Killed In New Rochelle Shooting: Suspects Found, Police Say (Update)

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at the Heritage Homes complex on Rhoda Quash Lane, and resulted in the death of Mount Vernon resident David Smith, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

At the time of the incident, New Rochelle Police responded to reports of shots fired and discovered Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives quickly identified suspects and took several individuals into custody, including one who was apprehended while seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand in the Bronx. They were identified as:

21-year-old Marquis Williamson of Newark, NJ;

21-year-old Amiri Oneal of Mount Vernon;

20-year-old Anthony Webster of Mount Vernon.

Williamson and Oneal were charged with second-degree murder, while Webster was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and that it stemmed from a personal dispute between the victim and suspects. Multiple handguns were recovered during the investigation, and further details regarding the weapons are expected in a subsequent update.

The New Rochelle Police Department continues to investigate and is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Detective Division at 914-654-2300 or submit anonymous tips through the department’s confidential tip line at 914-632-COPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

