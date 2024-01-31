Overcast 35°

Woman Robbed In East Garden City Parking Lot Near Mall: Police

Police are searching for a robber who robbed a woman in broad daylight near a busy mall on Long Island, making off with her purse and more, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Monday, Jan. 29 in East Garden City, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 4 p.m. on that day, a 53-year-old woman was in the parking lot of 600 Old Country Road, near the Roosevelt Field Mall.

She had just gotten out of her car when the robber struck, grabbing the purse off of her shoulder and breaking the strap before fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspect drove off in an older model gray BMW, driving south on Stewart Avenue.

Though there were no injuries, the robber made off with the woman’s cash, credit cards, and iPhone. A description of the man has not been provided.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

