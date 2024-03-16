Woman Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Valley Stream Home

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday, March 15 in Valley Stream.

The 30-year-old operating a 2015 Infiniti was involved in a collision with a 2013 Honda operated by a 65-year-old man at the intersection of Green Street and Ash Street, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the Infiniti struck a residential home located on Green Street, causing minor damage.

The driver of the Infiniti suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No occupants of the home were injured.

The Town of Hempstead building inspector responded to the scene to evaluate the home.

No other injuries were reported.

