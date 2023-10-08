Fair 58°

Woman Caught With Loaded Gun During Roosevelt Traffic Stop

A 26-year-old woman originally pulled over for driving without headlights soon found herself in custody when police say they found a loaded Glock in her car.

Danielle Barnett, a 26-year-old Roosevelt resident, was arrested after she was pulled over for purportedly driving without headlights — only for police to find a fully loaded gun in her car.
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Roosevelt, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., 26-year-old Danielle Barnett was driving a 2018 Hyundai south on St. Francis Street, near the intersection of Gormley Avenue, with no head or tail lights.

When she was pulled over, police reported that the Roosevelt resident also had a loaded Glock inside of the car.

Barnett was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and multiple traffic violations.

She is due to appear on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at First District Court. 

