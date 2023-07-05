Who Is The Winner? Top-Prize Ticket Sold At This Elmont Store

On Tuesday, July 4, a top-prize Take 5 Midday ticket was sold at the Kings 1360 C-Store, located at 1360 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont, lottery officials announced.

The ticket is worth $18,415.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with two daily televised drawings (one at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.).

Winners can claim their prize up to a year from the initial drawing date.

The New York Lottery has contributed $3.6 billion to support education in New York State during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which lottery officials claim makes it North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

