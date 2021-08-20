Tropical Storm Henri: PSEG Long Island Cautions Some Outages Could Last 7 To 10 Days

Some residents on Long Island may be left in the dark for upwards of a week as Tropical Storm Henri threatens to blast through the region, potentially knocking out power to thousands.

PSEG Long Island officials said that the utility company is monitoring the impending storm, which is intensifying as it barrels its way up the East Coast toward Long Island.

Officials said that as of Friday, Aug. 20, the storm is forecasted to bring heavy rains and high winds with peak gusts ranging from 30 to 35 mph in western areas and 50 to 65 mph on the east end of Long Island beginning early on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Due to the potential intensity of the storm, PSEG said that some customers could experience outages that last between seven and 10 days, with the East End expected to see the most severe weather and impact.

Outages could last seven to 10 days, PSEG Long Island is cautioning.

High tides, coastal flooding on both the North and South shores, and gusty winds are anticipated.

According to the company, crews are performing system checks and ensuring extra supplies are on hand, including poles and transformers preparing for potential outages.

“We continue to monitor the track of Tropical Storm Henri,” Michael Sullivan, senior director of Transmission and Distribution at PSEG Long Island said.

“As the storm makes its way up the coast, employees are preparing for the possibility of high winds that can cause flying debris, and bring down trees and power lines,” he added. “We encourage our customers to do the same at their homes and businesses.”

PSEG noted that more than 1,200 line workers, tree trimmers, surveyors, and other utility personnel have been brought in from upstate and out of state to assist crews in the aftermath of the storm.

However, PSEG’s preparedness efforts were not enough for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who was having none of it.

“Potential seven to 10-day power outages are unacceptable,” she said in a statement. “While we are all hoping for the best outcome this weekend, PSEG must call in additional crews who are prepared to respond to our residents’ outages.”

