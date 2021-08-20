NY Prepares Emergency Response As Tropical Storm Henri Treks Toward Region

New York is getting ready for Tropical Storm Henri, with coastal areas, especially eastern Long Island, the most likely to feel its impact.

In one of his final acts in office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare an emergency response as the storm approaches the Hudson Valley and Long Island, with high winds and heavy rain expected.

Officials said that there is the potential for wind gusts of up to 65 mph beginning on Sunday, Aug. 22, or Monday, Aug. 23, prompting Cuomo to encourage those areas to prepare for tropical storm-like weather.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the storm was approximately 345 miles south-southeast of North Carolina, and is expected to turn northwest later on Friday before rollicking up the coast toward New York.

When it reaches New York and New England, officials said that it could have hurricane-like strength.

As part of the preparedness plan, the state Department of Transportation will be relocating staff and equipment from upstate regions to Long Island and the Hudson Valley, including traffic signal technicians, chippers, traffic signal repair trucks, vacuum trucks, and tree crew equipment.

New York State Police also has plans to deploy additional troopers to areas that are most affected by the storm, with all four-wheel drive and specialty vehicles already in service.

Additionally, in advance of the storm hitting the area, MTA crews have been busy tackling potentially problematic issues such as overgrown trees, utility poles, drainage, and switches that are typically impacted by significant weather events.

“We've seen this scenario before and we are taking every precaution to prepare for the impacts Henri may bring to New York," Cuomo stated.

"I have directed state agencies to remain at the ready with emergency response assets if they are needed, and I urge New Yorkers to be vigilant and stay alert this weekend as potentially dangerous weather moves in."

