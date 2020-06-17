Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sunny Stretch Will Be Followed By Storm System Bringing Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
A high-pressure system has led to a stretch of sunny, pleasant days. That will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern starting at the end of the workweek.
A ridge of high pressure has led to a stretch of sunny, pleasant days. 

That will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern starting at the end of the workweek when the weather pattern becomes unsettled as a slow-moving storm system moves up from the south.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Wednesday, June 17: Sunny and comfortable conditions, with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

Humidity will start to increase during the evening. The overnight low temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Thursday, June 18: The high temperature will be around 80 degrees, but higher humidity will make it feel warmer on a day which will see a mix of sun and clouds.

Patchy fog will arrive overnight with the low temperature in the mid 60s.

Friday, June 19: Mostly cloudy and humid with the high temperature in the low 80s. As the storm system nears, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noontime until nightfall.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with the low temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday, June 20: Partly sunny and warm with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s. There will be a chance for passing showers starting at midday and through the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with the high temperature in the upper 60s.

Sunday, June 21: It will be another partly sunny day with the high temperature in the low to mid 80s with showers at times in the afternoon and at night.

