Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Weather

Scattered Snow Showers Possible With Chance For Some Accumulation In These Parts Of Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas where there could be a trace of accumulation of snow on Sunday, Dec. 20.
A look at areas where there could be a trace of accumulation of snow on Sunday, Dec. 20. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Christmas Week could start and end with new rounds of snow.

We continue to keep an eye on the potential for a system to sweep through overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day that could bring a mix of snow, sleet, and rain.

But you'll want to keep an eye on the sky well before that as there is a chance for some light snow on Sunday, Dec. 20.

For areas south of Interstate 84, scattered snow showers are possible between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday on a mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 30s. Little to no accumulation is expected.

But during that time, there could be minor snowfall accumulations farther north, especially in hillier areas, where a trace of accumulation is possible. A few inches is possible in the southern Adirondacks. For a look at those areas where accumulating snow is possible, see the image above.

The overnight low temperature will be in the upper 20s.

Monday, Dec. 21 will be partly sunny and not as cold with the high temperature in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Another round of snow showers is possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, Dec. 22.

Tuesday will become partly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.