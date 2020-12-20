Scattered Snow Showers Possible With Chance For Some Accumulation In These Parts Of Region

Christmas Week could start and end with new rounds of snow.

We continue to keep an eye on the potential for a system to sweep through overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day that could bring a mix of snow, sleet, and rain.

But you'll want to keep an eye on the sky well before that as there is a chance for some light snow on Sunday, Dec. 20.

For areas south of Interstate 84, scattered snow showers are possible between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday on a mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 30s. Little to no accumulation is expected.

But during that time, there could be minor snowfall accumulations farther north, especially in hillier areas, where a trace of accumulation is possible. A few inches is possible in the southern Adirondacks. For a look at those areas where accumulating snow is possible, see the image above.

The overnight low temperature will be in the upper 20s.

Monday, Dec. 21 will be partly sunny and not as cold with the high temperature in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Another round of snow showers is possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, Dec. 22.

Tuesday will become partly sunny with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

