Nor'easter: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region

Snowfall totals from the powerful Nor'easter that is winding down from west to east Saturday afternoon, Jan. 29, are quickly coming in.
Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports as of Saturday around noontime or later in the afternoon. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.
New York
New York City
Central Park, 7.5 inches
Nassau County
Jericho, 12 inches
Plainedge, 16 inches
Seaford, 12 inches
Suffolk County
Centereach, 17.8 inches
Commack, 16.2 inches
Deer Park, 18.5 inches
Islip Airport, 22 inches
Sayville, 17.5 inches
Westchester County
Croton-on-Hudson, 5.1 inches
White Plains, 7 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 5.5 inches
Orange County
Monroe, 5.5 inches
West Gardnertown, 4 inches inches
Rockland County
New City, 2.2 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bridgeport, 10.4 inches
Fairfield, 7 inches
Shelton, 8.2 inches
Hartford County
East Windsor, 7.5 inches
North Glastonbury, 7 inches
Middlesex County
Chester, 8 inches
Clinton, 12 inches
New Haven County
East Haven, 9 inches
Woodmont, 8 inches
New London County
Ledyard Center, 14 inches
Niantic, 10 inches
Tolland County
Coventry, 10 inches
Windham County
Killingly, 14 inches
Plainfield, 18 inches
Massachusetts
Boston, 17 inches
Hampden
Ludlow, 4.5 inches
West Springfield, 4 inches
Worcester
Douglas, 12.5 inches
Northbridge, 11.5 inches
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
