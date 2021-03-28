Here's Timing For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Wind Gusts Up To 50 MPH That Could Cause Outages

A storm system will sweep through the region, bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain, showers, and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour that could cause power outages.

The time frame for precipitation is from late Sunday morning, March 28 to late in the evening Sunday, but the strong winds will last through Monday, March 29 as a cold front pushes through.

A Wind Advisory starts after nightfall on Sunday and is in effect until Monday night.

"A line of showers and embedded thunderstorms approaching into this evening ahead of a cold front has some potential to produce isolated damaging wind gusts," the National Weather Service said in a statement released Sunday morning.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Winds will be out of the west 1at 5 to 25 miles per hour with the isolated gusts up to 50 mph.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Up to three-quarters to nearly 1.5 inches of rain is possible before the precipitation winds down late Sunday night.

The storm will lead to a drop in temperatures overnight, with the low around 40 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature of around 50 degrees and the strong, gusty winds continuing through just after nightfall.

Tuesday, March 30 will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 50s and calmer winds.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

