ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run North Lawrence Crash

Esmeralda Larios-Perez, age 34, of Inwood, was the victim of the Tuesday, Dec. 12 incident in North Lawrence, Nassau County Police announced.

Original Report - Fatal Hit-Run: Woman Struck By Car At North Lawrence Intersection

Larios-Perez was walking north shortly before 7:30 p.m., crossing Burnside Avenue at Washington Place, when she was struck by a vehicle, which fled and left her for dead.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nassau County Crime Stoppers ask anyone with information regarding the crash to leave a tip by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

