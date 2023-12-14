Fair 38°

ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run North Lawrence Crash

The woman who died in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection has been identified.

Esmeralda Larios-Perez, age 34, of Inwood,  was the victim of the Tuesday, Dec. 12 incident in North Lawrence, Nassau County Police announced. 

Larios-Perez was walking north shortly before 7:30 p.m., crossing Burnside Avenue at Washington Place, when she was struck by a vehicle, which fled and left her for dead.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nassau County Crime Stoppers ask anyone with information regarding the crash to leave a tip by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

