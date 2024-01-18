Fair 31°

Twin Teens Earn Valedictorian, Salutatorian At Their New Hyde Park High School

 A pair of twin brothers from Long Island have taken the top-of-the-class spots at their high school.

Twins Devon and Dylan Lee, both age 17 of New Hyde Park, were named valedictorian and salutatorian of their class at Herricks Public High School.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Instagram/herrickspublicschools
Sophie Grieser
Devon and Dylan Lee, fraternal twins from New Hyde Park, share not only their genes but a streak of academic success.

The brothers, who are seniors at Herricks Public High School, were announced by their school as the top two students in their class – Devon as valedictorian and Dylan as salutatorian – in November 2023.

According to a report by ABC7 New York, the brothers’ GPAs were different by just six-thousandths of a point.

The station also announced that the Lees have chosen what colleges they’ll be attending: Devon will be heading to Cornell, while Dylan will be at Yale.

Ever the well-rounded students, the brothers also participate in running and volleyball (the latter of which they’ve won multiple championships in), teach Chinese yoyo at their school’s Asian American Cultural club, and play instruments, the double bass and cello.

“Our parents value education, and I've always told us to try our best," Dylan said to ABC7.

“Not the grade, just try our best."

