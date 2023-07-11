Trio Nabbed For Attempted Robbery After Following Franklin Square Victim Home: Police

On Monday, July 10, a 57-year-old woman went to the Franklin Square TD Bank, located at 720 Franklin Avenue, to withdraw a large sum of money, according to Suffolk County Police.

As she was leaving the bank, she was allegedly approached by a man and a woman, who tried to distract her by saying that someone had placed sharp tacks under her car tires.

The victim ignored the duo, got in her car, and drove home.

However, when she arrived home, police reported that she was approached by a third person whom she had just seen at the bank.

The man attempted to get the money from the victim, resulting in a struggle, but ultimately the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Equinox empty-handed.

Police quickly located the vehicle and all three would-be robbers, and arrested the following:

Giovanni Perez Vega, aged 30, of Queens;

Maria Babon, aged 41, of Elmhurst; and

Jorge Jimenez Lozano, aged 57, of Flushing.

All three are charged with second-degree attempted robbery. Perez Vega is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 11.

Additionally, Jimenez Lozano is charged with tampering with physical evidence. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 13

Babon was discovered to be a fugitive who has multiple out-of-state warrants for similar crimes, police reported. She allegedly gave police a false name and is also charged with criminal impersonation.

She will be arraigned Wednesday, July 12.

