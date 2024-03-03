This East Meadow Spot (Still) Has Long Island's Best Burger, Voters Say

Burgery City, located at 1900 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, was chosen as the “Best Burger” in the 2024 Bethpage’s “Best Of LI” competition.

The spot, which offers a classic, diner-like atmosphere, shares the spotlight with Chubs Burgers, Burritos, and Heroes, an all-around sandwich spot at 625 Horseblock Road in Farmingville.

Founded in 2015, Burger City has made a commitment to customers that it only uses fresh beef, never frozen — which is exactly why the company believes it has earned the title of best burger for the second year in a row (it won the same category in 2023 as well).

Owners Johnny Giaco and Jimmy Roggio previously worked together back in 1982 when they opened Queens restaurant The Greenery, now closed. They went their separate ways before uniting once again with a mission to serve up “the freshest and most flavorful burgers and fries you've ever tasted,” the restaurant’s Yelp page stated.

According to customers’ reviews, it seems as if they’ve done exactly that.

“There's nothing not to love about this place,” Ariel G. wrote on Yelp.

“Real burger lovers know that the good burgers are the greasy smash burgers that this place has.”

Burger City’s menu includes many iterations of the classic burger, ranging from a regular single-patty hamburger to a double cheeseburger to its own double quarter-pounder, with every item coming in at less than $15.

Looking for something even more filling? Try the Big City Burger (which has two quarter-pounder burgers, double the cheese, and bacon) or the Boss Burger (a combination of one or two quarter-pounder patties, bacon, onion rings, and honey bourbon barbecue sauce).

Ming W., a Yelper from Garden City Park, hadn’t visited Burger City until January 2024. He had heard much about the burger joint, he wrote in a review, and it lived up to the hype.

“The quarter pounder with cheese was fantastic,” he said. “Will be returning.”

If beef isn’t your thing, the eatery also serves grilled cheese and three chicken dishes: nuggets, a chicken sandwich, and a spicy sandwich.

Of course, no classic burger would be complete without a milkshake, which customers can order in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or black-and-white.

Burger City is open daily. For more information, click here.

