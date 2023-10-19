Third Time's A Charm: Burglar, 29, Nabbed In Russell Gardens After Multiple Attempts

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, a 72-year-old man woke up to the sound of his alarm system going off in his Russell Gardens home.

When the victim left his bedroom, he came face-to-face with 29-year-old Curtis Slyke, police said.

Slyke grabbed an item and fled the Wensley Drive home on foot.

Police officers soon found Slyke, who is homeless, walking near the intersection of Wensley Drive and Linford Road, and he was arrested.

Further investigation alleged that Slyke had attempted to rob two other homes in the area – one on Linford Road and a second home on Wensley Drive.

Slyke is charged with burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.

