Teens' Jet Skis Collide, Hospitalizing 1, In Point Lookout Accident

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 25 at approximately 12: 46 p.m. in Point Lookout, Nassau County Police reported.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were riding jet skis in the Jones Inlet when they suddenly collided with each other.

The 16-year-old victim suffered a compound fracture to his leg.

Together, the US Coast Guard,the Town of Hempstead Bay Constables, and the Long Beach Fire Department were able to locate the injured teen and bring him to shore at the West Marina, located at 1401 Lido Boulevard.

From there, the teen was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He is currently in stable condition, authorities said.

The other teen was uninjured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.