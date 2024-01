It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 in South Farmingdale.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 15-year-old boy was at the Allen Park, located at 45 Motor Avenue ,when he was struck by a bullet in the right leg by an unknown subject, who then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

