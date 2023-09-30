Support Swells For Son Of Farmingdale Teacher Killed In Bus Crash: 'Carry On Gina's Legacy'

Gina Pellettiere, age 43, of Massapequa, died Thursday, Sept. 21, when a charter bus carrying students from Farmingdale High School on Long Island to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania crashed on I-84 in Orange County.

The rollover wreck also killed 77-year-old Farmingdale resident Beatrice Ferrari, a retired social studies teacher and longtime camp chaperone, and injured dozens of students.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, hundreds gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Massapequa to attend funeral services for Pellettiere, who leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

“Gina was the sole provider of Joseph,” reads a GoFundMe campaign created by Josephine Greco, who remembered the beloved educator as a “loving mother,” “passionate teacher,” and “skilled musician.”

“Let us continue to carry on Gina’s legacy of love and light by contributing to Joseph’s GoFundMe page.”

Many people left comments saying Pellettiere’s death had touched them despite never knowing the woman.

“I’m the mother of a 2-year-old daughter. This tragedy is breaking my heart,” reads one comment. “Money isn’t enough to fill the missing piece her son will have for the rest of his life, but I pray for him to be taken care of the way she would’ve.”

Another contributor said the tragedy had not only devastated Farmingdale, but the entire state.

“This loss is so profound and if there’s any bright light, it would be that her beautiful son will have everything he needs in life,” they wrote. “If only money could bring our loved ones back.”

As of Thursday, the campaign had raised nearly $97,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

The Farmingdale School District is also asking people to submit photos, posts, and other documents to be made into a book for Pellettiere and Ferrari's families.

The Google Folder for Pellettiere can be accessed here.

The Google Folder for Ferrari can be accessed here.

