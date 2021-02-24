COVID-19: Islanders Fans To Be Permitted Back In Stands At Nassau Coliseum

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Zak Failla
Islanders fans will be permitted back into the Nassau Coliseum
Islanders fans will be permitted back into the Nassau Coliseum Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Islanders fans will be welcome back to Nassau Coliseum for its final run of games there next month as New York continues recovering from the winter surge of COVID-19 across the country.

The New York Islanders released a statement announcing that beginning on Thursday, March 18, the Coliseum will reopen to season ticket members with attendance capped at 10 percent capacity.

According to the Islanders, “all required safety protocols” such as facial coverings and social distancing will still be required as per the state guidance.

Before season ticket holders are let back in the Coliseum, the Islanders will host 1,000 Northwell Health frontline staff members as their guests at a special event on Thursday, March 11.

The Islanders played at the Nassau Coliseum from 1972 to 2015 before moving to Brooklyn. They then returned from 2018 through 2021.

“Season ticket members will have priority for all Islanders home games this season,” the team announced. “Thank you to the Nassau Coliseum staff and the many others working hard so that Islanders fans can attend games in this last season at the Coliseum.” 

