On Tuesday, May 7, 27-year-old Patrick Destine pleaded guilty to charges including murder for the April 2023 incident, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

It was just after 11 p.m. on April 15 when the victim, 54-year-old David McKenzie, was driving his 2003 Honda near Shuman Place and Forest Avenue in Baldwin.

He collided with Destine’s 2004 Infiniti, which also carried two passengers. The DA’s Office said that both cars were damaged in the crash.

After the crash, McKenzie began to walk away from the scene; Destine followed him and soon began kicking and stomping on the man’s head.

When police arrived at the scene, McKenzie was lying on the ground bleeding from the head. He was transported to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead nearly an hour after the initial collision.

His credit card and license had also been taken.

Destine and one of his passengers (and now co-defendant) Aisha Pitt were walking away from the crash when authorities arrived. Both were placed under arrest.

DA Anne T. Donnelly called the incident “a sickening case of road rage fueled by alcohol.”

“Our thoughts remain with David’s family as his killer is brought to justice.”

Destine pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Murder;

Criminal possession of stolen property; and

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, two counts.

He is due back in court for sentencing on Tuesday, July 9, where he is expected to receive 18 to life in prison.

Pitt, age 20 of Elmont, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in June 2023 and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.