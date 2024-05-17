Know Anything? Mail Thieves At Large In Manhasset, Police Say

It happened on Monday, May 13 in Manhasset, Nassau County Police said.

Just after 4:30 a.m. that day at the US Postal Service building, located at 28 Maple Place, a man walked up and began taking mail out of the post office’s mailbox.

Once he was done, authorities said he got into a gray BMW – operated by a second person – and drove off in an unknown direction.

The man was described as wearing a mask, gloves, and a black Nike tracksuit. No description is available for the second person.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

