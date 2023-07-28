Serial Cooking Oil Thieves Nabbed Following New Woodbury Larceny: Police

On Friday, July 28 at approximately 3:45 a.m., Nassau County Police reported to the parking lot of Ben’s Kosher Deli, located at 7971 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury.

An employee of the deli told officers that he saw two men on a security camera steal 145 gallons of cooking oil from a storage container and leave the scene in a white Ford van.

The deli lost a total of $800 in the incident.

Police purportedly tracked down the duo in the parking lot of 7929 Jericho Turnpike, just 0.1 mile away from the scene of the crime.

The two New Jersey residents, 42-year-old Anthony Davis and 52-year-old Bennett Smith, were placed in custody.

Further investigation revealed that Davis and Smith were responsible for at least 10 other cooking oil larcenies from nearby buildings that began in May 2023, police said.

In total, the two are reportedly responsible for around $6,500 in losses.

Davis and Smith are charged with:

Criminal mischief;

Grand larceny; and

Possession of burglar’s tools.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, July 29.

