Seen Him? Man Uses Fake Docs To Buy Luxury Car In East Meadow

The incident originally occurred in December 2023, in East Meadow, Nassau County Police announced on Wednesday, March 27.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, the suspect walked into the CarMax, located at 2000 Hempstead Turnpike.

He allegedly produced fake documents to buy a 2017 Mercedez-Bens car and left.

Nassau Police described the man as 6 feet tall with a thin build. They estimated he is between 25 and 30 years old. At the time of the alleged crime, he was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the fraudulent purchase to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

