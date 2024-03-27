Mostly Cloudy 48°

Seen Him? Man Uses Fake Docs To Buy Luxury Car In East Meadow

Authorities are searching for a man who they say bought a Mercedez-Bens car at a Long Island dealership using faked documents.

Do you recognize him?&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The incident originally occurred in December 2023, in East Meadow, Nassau County Police announced on Wednesday, March 27.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, the suspect walked into the CarMax, located at 2000 Hempstead Turnpike.

He allegedly produced fake documents to buy a 2017 Mercedez-Bens car and left.

Nassau Police described the man as 6 feet tall with a thin build. They estimated he is between 25 and 30 years old. At the time of the alleged crime, he was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the fraudulent purchase to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

