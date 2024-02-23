Overcast 44°

Seen Him? Man Swipes Donations From Mineola Church

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who was caught stealing from a church on Long Island.

Police are searching for this man, who they say broke into a church and stole money from donation boxes. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The burglary happened on Thursday, Feb. 22 in Mineola.

According to Nassau County Police, the man walked into Corpus Christi Church, located at 155 Garfield Avenue.

Once inside, he broke into four donation boxes and grabbed an unknown amount of currency before running off.

The burglar is described as a Black man who is approximately 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a tan beanie or ski cap, gray sneakers, and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

